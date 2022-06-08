BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here in the queen city, the community is still finding ways to remember the victims of the Tops mass shooting and Tracy McCloud is one woman continuing the legacy of the 10 lives taken by offering a little piece of comfort.

Tracy understands that for most, the grief process likely has not even begun yet. As those impacted continue to maneuver through feelings of shock, McCloud created “Comfort Pillows” for those just beginning to heal.

To learn more about Comfort Pillows simply watch the video above or send an email to comfortpillows2022@yahoo.com. You can also click here to reach Tracy directly.