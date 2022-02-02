WATCH: The Sororities of the Divine 9 come together to keep Buffalo thriving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For many, pledging Greek is a routine part of the young person’s college experience. But, when the early 20th century saw Black students being ostracized from most university social groups, many sought camaraderie among their own- joining black Greek-letter organizations: or BGLOs.

It was in 1906 that Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, the first of 5 frats in “The Divine 9” was founded. It was followed by Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma, and Iota Phi Theta.

The remaining 4, their sorority equivalents, are Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, and Sigma Gamma Rho- each a separate organization representing one giant sisterhood.

Worldwide, The Divine 9 has approximately 2.5 million members including some of the most influential and powerful Black people across the diaspora- like Martin Luther King Jr., Shirley Chisholm, Thurgood Marshall, and Kamala Harris.

But they’ve always been more than politicians, doctors, lawyers, and educators. Across the board, they are community-conscious action organizations, and here in the Queen City, their leaders have put in countless hours to make Buffalo better.

This is why the Deltas are now seeking African American high school seniors interested in applying for the chapter’s college scholarships. To learn more about the D9, watch the video above. To apply for a scholarship, click here.