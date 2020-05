(WIVB)–The candidates running in the special election for the 27th Congressional District seat will debate right here on Channel 4 next month.

News 4 planned a debate in early April, but had to postpone due to the coronavirus.

Now, Chris Jacobs and Nate McMurray have agreed to debate in studio June 9 at 7 p.m.

News 4’s Dave greber will be the moderator.

You can watch the special election debate on Channel 4 and live stream here and rochesterfirst.com.