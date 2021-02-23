We are Women Warriors to host PPE giveaway on Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local organization We are Women Warriors are helping get essential items to the community during the pandemic.

The organization is holding a mask and PPE giveaway on Friday, February 26 at 12 p.m. at Grant’s Variety Shoppe,1055 East Ferry Street.

Supplies will consist of 5 disposable masks, 2 reusable masks, a 2oz. bottle of hand sanitizer, purse-sized tube hand sanitizer, 2 pairs of gloves, and 2 children’s masks.

The We Are Women Warriors Organization was founded by the honorable Betty Jean Grant in 2012, as a community and family empowerment group.

