Wegmans announces new recipients of college tuition assistance for upcoming academic year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Wegmans announced on Tuesday 1,842 employees will receive college tuition assistance for the upcoming academic year through the Wegmans Employee Scholarship Program.

The company says they expect to pay out $5 million to both new and returning scholarship recipients during the 2020-2021 school year.

To receive a scholarship, Wegmans says employees must meet work-performance criteria, and eligibility is also based on a minimum number of work hours over a specified period.

“Our employees play such a vital role in our company and we are so grateful for them, especially during this unprecedented time,” says Colleen Wegman, President & CEO of the supermarket chain.

Wegmans will recognize all graduating employees with a graduation certificate and a gift to help them celebrate at home during the weekend on June 13 and 14.

Here is the list of this year’s scholar recipients in our area: