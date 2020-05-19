Wegmans announces new recipients of college tuition assistance for upcoming academic year

1  of  2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Wegmans announced on Tuesday 1,842 employees will receive college tuition assistance for the upcoming academic year through the Wegmans Employee Scholarship Program.

The company says they expect to pay out $5 million to both new and returning scholarship recipients during the 2020-2021 school year.

To receive a scholarship, Wegmans says employees must meet work-performance criteria, and eligibility is also based on a minimum number of work hours over a specified period.

“Our employees play such a vital role in our company and we are so grateful for them, especially during this unprecedented time,” says Colleen Wegman, President & CEO of the supermarket chain.

Wegmans will recognize all graduating employees with a graduation certificate and a gift to help them celebrate at home during the weekend on June 13 and 14.

Here is the list of this year’s scholar recipients in our area:

