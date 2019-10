BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Wegmans customers are suing the grocery chain over ice cream. Their class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court.

It says Wegmans is misleading customers over how much vanilla is in their vanilla ice cream.

The lawsuit says in some cases no vanilla or vanilla extract is used in the ice cream.

News 4 has reached out to Wegmans for comment but have not heard back.