(WIVB) — Wegmans recalled several precut fruit items Friday, following a discovery that products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the report, products with an eight digit code underneath the best by date that read as follows: 02101XXX, are safe to consume, as those package are unaffected.

The following Wegmans Brand FYFGA products have been recalled:

Watermelon Chunks 10 oz

Codes: Best By 3/15, 3/18, 3/20, 3/22

UPC: 7789020906, 77890133497

Small Watermelon Hearts 24 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789010030, 7789093809

Watermelon Chunks Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789024661, 7789025238

Pineapple Spears Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/17, 3/20, 3/22, 3/24

UPC: 7789025184

Cantaloupe Spears Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789026057

Melon Trio Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789030568, 7789049552

The store said all recalled products may be returned for a full refund. For more information, call 1(855) 934-3663, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.