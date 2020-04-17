1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo orders private labs to coordinate with NYS to increase COVID-19 testing See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing
Closings
There are currently 322 active closings. Click for more details.

Wegmans now requiring all customers to wear face-covering while shopping

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–To comply with Governor Cuomo’s executive order, Wegmans will require all customers to wear a cloth face covering.

Such cloth face coverings include a fabric mask, scarf, or bandana over their mouth while shopping at any of the New York State stores.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we work through these trying times together,” the company said in a message to customers.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss