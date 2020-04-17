Wegmans now requiring all customers to wear face-covering while shopping

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–To comply with Governor Cuomo’s executive order, Wegmans will require all customers to wear a cloth face covering.

Such cloth face coverings include a fabric mask, scarf, or bandana over their mouth while shopping at any of the New York State stores.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we work through these trying times together,” the company said in a message to customers.

