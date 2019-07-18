Wegmans recalling Ultimate Carrot Cake, Carrot Apple Muffins because they may contain pieces of plastic

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Wegmans is recalling some of their Ultimate Carrot Cake and Carrot Apple Muffins because they may contain pieces of plastic.

Below are the products and sell by dates of the products being recalled. All products can be returned to customer service at any Wegmans for a full refund. If you need more information, call the Wegmans Customer Care Center at 1-855-934-3663 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Recalled products

Wegmans Large Ultimate Carrot Cake (54 oz)

UPC: 77890-82457

Sell By Dates from July 7, 2019 through July 18, 2019

Wegmans Mini Ultimate Carrot Cake (17 oz)

UPC: 77890-79304

Sell By Dates from July 7, 2019 through July 18, 2019

Wegmans Ultimate Carrot Cake Slice (6 oz)

UPC: 77890-24956

Sell By Dates from July 12, 2019 through July 15, 2019

Wegmans Assorted Whole Wheat Muffin Family Pack (4-pack), 11 oz. (only those that contain Carrot Apple Muffins)

UPC: 77890-22745

Sell By Dates from July 12, 2019 through July 14, 2019

Wegmans Carrot Apple Muffins: