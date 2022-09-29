BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans is set to hold three drive-through flu shot clinics over the next two weekends.
The dates and locations are as follows:
- Saturday October 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 651 Dick Road, Depew, NY 14043
- Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3135 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY 14228
- Saturday, October 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 601 Amherst Street, Buffalo NY 14207
Participants will remain in their cars while the vaccine is administered. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to bring their prescription drug insurance card to the clinic.
The flu vaccine is also available at all Wegmans Pharmacies during normal business hours for ages 2 and up.
New on WIVB.com
- Ask the Mayor: Brown addresses visit to Washington, Hurricane Ian, Bills
- Where WNY high school teams rank in the state
- UB renaming quad for football legend Willie Evans
- Buffalo firefighter’s termination raises questions about state protections for some medical marijuana patients
- Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.