BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans is set to hold three drive-through flu shot clinics over the next two weekends.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday October 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 651 Dick Road, Depew, NY 14043

Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3135 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY 14228

Saturday, October 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 601 Amherst Street, Buffalo NY 14207

Participants will remain in their cars while the vaccine is administered. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to bring their prescription drug insurance card to the clinic.

The flu vaccine is also available at all Wegmans Pharmacies during normal business hours for ages 2 and up.