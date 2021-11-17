Wegmans to hold virtual hiring event on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans will hold a virtual hiring event this Friday.

The company is looking to fill more than 250 part-time and full-time positions in their Buffalo area stores.

Positions include those in merchandising, front-end, culinary, perishables and pharmacy. Part-time positions at Wegmans’ Transit Road and Sheridan Drive stores in Williamsville include a sign-on bonus up to $500.

Interviews will take place virtually, with no video included. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To submit an application in advance, click or tap here.