Wegmans to hold virtual hiring event on Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans will hold a virtual hiring event this Friday.

The company is looking to fill more than 250 part-time and full-time positions in their Buffalo area stores.

Positions include those in merchandising, front-end, culinary, perishables and pharmacy. Part-time positions at Wegmans’ Transit Road and Sheridan Drive stores in Williamsville include a sign-on bonus up to $500.

Interviews will take place virtually, with no video included. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To submit an application in advance, click or tap here.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now