BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–When it comes to the best places to work there’s no place quite like Wegmans.

The grocery store chain topped 2019’s best workplaces in retail list for the fourth year in a row.

The rankings are compiled through employee surveys by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

Wegmans recently opened its 101st store in Brooklyn and plans to open another store in Harrison next year.