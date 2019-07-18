Wellsville man charged with failing to register or change address with state sex offender registry

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– 30-year-old Beau Eck of Wellsville has been arrested by Wellsville Police and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police say this charge comes from an incident back in March on Maple Avenue.

Eck is also charged with failing to register or change address with the NYS Sex Offender Registry.

He was arraigned before a judge and sent to Allegany County Jail on $2,000 cash or $5,000 bond.

Eck is set to return to Wellsville Village Court on August 20 at 4:30 p.m.