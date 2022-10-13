WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wellsville teen is facing charges after a school administrator allegedly spotted a rifle in his vehicle on school grounds.

The school administrator saw a rifle sitting in the front seat of 19-year-old Trenton D. Jefferds’ vehicle, which was parked in the Wellsville Secondary School parking lot, according to the Wellsville Police Department.

The administrator reported what he saw to the school’s resource officer, who then took Jefferds into custody. The teen was arraigned in Village Court on a criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds charge and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The 19-year-old was remanded to the Allegany County Jail pending conditions brought by the court.