Wende Corrections Officers use tear gas to break up inmate fight

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Corrections officers at Wende Correctional Facility say they had to use tear gas to break up a fight.
We’re told the fight happened inside the prison’s cafeteria.
Officials say five inmates were involved in the fight.
Officers had to use two rounds of tear gas after pepper spray failed to break it up.
The inmates will be facing disciplinary charges.
“Inmate on inmate assaults continue to escalate inside of our prisons and they put our members at risk for injuries trying to contain them. Over 1200 inmate on inmate assaults occurred in 2020 and there is no reason to expect that number to go down with disciplinary measures reduced to essentially a slap on the wrist. Thankfully the officers utilized chemical agents to eventually stop the fight and no staff were injured.”Mark Deburgomaster, Western Region Vice President