We’re on the eve of eating as Taste of Buffalo is nearly here

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo, prominently billed as the largest two-day food festival in the country, returns to Niagara Square and along Delaware Avenue, and with it, new food and vendors.
By the numbers
- Some 450,000 people are expected
- 56 restaurants and food trucks
- Nine new vendors
- Six New York state wineries
- Five beer tents
Tickets this year are one dollar = one ticket.
Deals to consider
- The Taste 10 for 20 option lets you sample morsels from 10 different restaurants for $20.
- Happy Hour is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, and beer will be two for 7 tickets.