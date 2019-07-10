We’re on the eve of eating as Taste of Buffalo is nearly here

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo, prominently billed as the largest two-day food festival in the country, returns to Niagara Square and along Delaware Avenue, and with it, new food and vendors.

By the numbers

  • Some 450,000 people are expected
  • 56 restaurants and food trucks
  • Nine new vendors
  • Six New York state wineries
  • Five beer tents

Tickets this year are one dollar = one ticket.

Deals to consider

  • The Taste 10 for 20 option lets you sample morsels from 10 different restaurants for $20.
  • Happy Hour is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, and beer will be two for 7 tickets.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss