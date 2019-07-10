We’re on the eve of eating as Taste of Buffalo is nearly here

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo, prominently billed as the largest two-day food festival in the country, returns to Niagara Square and along Delaware Avenue, and with it, new food and vendors.

By the numbers

Some 450,000 people are expected

56 restaurants and food trucks

Nine new vendors

Six New York state wineries

Five beer tents

Tickets this year are one dollar = one ticket.

Deals to consider