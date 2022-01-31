West Herr Group to take over Aurora Theatre

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The West Herr Auto Group will take over the Aurora Theatre on Feb. 1.

West Herr president and CEO Scott Bieler and the group will be the theater’s 7th owners or “custodians” since it opened in 1925, taking over from current owners Paul and Lynn Kinsella.

“West Herr is proud and honored to be able to carry on the legacy of the Aurora Theatre,” Bieler said in a statement on Monday. “The theater has played a significant role in the history of East Aurora, and has had a long-standing reputation for providing great family entertainment the past 97 years, and we look forward to carrying on that tradition. We look forward to building on what Lynn and Paul Kinsella have built, and expanding on the charitable work they have done in the community.”

The theater will be closed for the first two weeks of February for renovations. It will reopen on Feb. 18.

The Kinsellas have owned the theater for the past 11 years, guiding it through the conversion from 35 mm to digital projection and keeping it open through the coronavirus pandemic.

“We could not be happier for The Aurora and the community to have Scott and his team assume ownership of the theatre and popcorn shop,” Lynn Kinsella said in a statement. “Paul and I have enjoyed our time as its owners and are so excited that The Aurora Theatre will continue for many years to come.”