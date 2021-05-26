West Seneca Fire destroys garage, classic cars

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) –Several classic cars were destroyed after a fire broke out in a detached garage in West Seneca.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Greenfield Avenue.

Firefighters battled hot spots for hours as the fire also caused damage to the primary residence, another garage on the property, as well as to the garage of a neighboring property.

Police say the fire may have started by gasoline draining from a motorcycle in the garage and then spread to a nearby pilot light for a heated floor.

Damage is estimated to be over $100,000 . No injuries have been reported.