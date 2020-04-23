West Seneca Firefighters honor one of their own

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)-West Seneca firefighters are coming together to help a long time member of their community.



They held a parade tonight for Dick Scheuneman .His wife pat died Monday from COVID-19.

The president of the Seneca Hose Company David Robertson said Dick spent 50 years with the department and the parade is the least they could do to show them they support him during this difficult time.

“I just want to thank everyone for everybody for their support for dick and for Pat and their family. It’s gonna be very heartfelt for them and thanks to everyone for coming out.”