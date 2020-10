WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A West Seneca man has died after a disagreement about wearing a face mask and now another man is charged with his death.



Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Donald Lewinski is charged with criminally negligent homicide. He says Lewinski and the victim got into an argument at a bar because Lewinski wasn’t wearing a facemask.



Lewinski shoved the victim who then had a seizure and died a few days later at ECMC.

Lewinski is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.