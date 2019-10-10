West Seneca residents stand up to new apartment complex

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Neighbors of a planned apartment complex in West Seneca are calling on town officials to reject the development, since it would be built in a wetlands.

Homeowners in the Ebeneezer section off of Center Road say, years of poorly managed flood control in their neighborhood could get even worse if the housing development is approved.

Jerry Miller of Sherwood Court said his street floods quickly during a storm, “Every time there is a heavy rain or quick melt in the spring. I have pictures and video of myself kayaking down my street over on Sherwood.”

Miller and several other residents are upset because U.S Army Corps of Engineers has designated the construction site a wetlands, but the Corps took no action to stop the developer from cutting down all the trees on the lot.

Miller also said the town’s code officer only issued a “stop work order,” after the trees were removed.

“By that time all the trees had been chipped up, all the land had been, more or less, cleaned up.”

The lot is next to another apartment complex that is under construction by the same developer, and neighbor Jeff Osinski said, all of the new housing will add to traffic congestion, flooding, and other infrastructure woes.

“We are now going to have 60 units plopped in the middle of this single family residential neighborhood. I certainly don’t think that is conducive to everything else that is around it.”

Before the planned apartment complex can proceed any further, the developer will have to get the West Seneca Planning Board to approve zoning changes.

The Planning Board is taking up the zoning change request at its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night.