West Seneca School District switches to 4 days a week for hybrid Kindergarten, First Grade students

WEST SENECA N.Y. (WIVB)– Some changes are coming for Kindergarten and First Grade students in the West Seneca Central School District.

Superintendent Matthew Bystrak announced Tuesday that all hybrid K-1st grade students will switch to in-person learning four days a week beginning March 22.

Wednesday will continue to be virtual for all students. Kindergarten and First Grade students who are fully remote will be assigned new teachers who will focus solely on distance learners.