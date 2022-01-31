West Seneca students make Valentine’s cards for troops as part of Blue Star Mothers charity project

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kids in West Seneca are making homemade valentines and care packages for military service members, as part of a charity initiative with Blue Star Mothers.

West Elementary preferred building substitute McKayla Sutton and the kids in her afterschool club, Kids Care, are participating in the project.

“This is special to me because I have a best friend who’s in the Air Force in Turkey, Taylor, and then my cousin Brody is also in the Air Force and I have a lot of family members who are veterans as well,” Sutton said. “I know some of the students also have veterans and active duty members.”

Some fourth and fifth graders at West Elementary have been working hard to make cards for the troops and pack up food all to send off to them just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Sutton started doing service projects like this when she was in high school and brought it into her job as a way to get to the know the kids in the classes she subs in and teach them about the importance of helping others.

“Some of them that don’t have active duty family members or friends might not understand the sacrifice that they’re making, which we have talked about, which is why we want to keep it positive say, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day,’ send them nice messages, we talked about how they’re missing their friends and family and they’re giving up their time to help our country.”

She said she’s excited for the troops to each get a unique card made just for them from back in Buffalo.

“It’s really nice because you can see the different kids’ personalities come out,” she said. “These are 9 to 11-year-olds taking the time to stay afterschool and work really- they have worked so hard on these cards.”

All the care packages will be dropped of at the Blue Star Mothers meeting this Thursday.