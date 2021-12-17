West Seneca West Middle School sheltering in place

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The West Seneca Central School District says students at West Middle School are sheltering in place “due to an issue with a student.”

“All students in the building are safe and accounted for. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the district posted online.

Numerous schools both locally and nationally have been experiencing threats circulating through social media. All of the Southwestern Central School District‘s campus schools are closed on Friday due to a threat of violence, and other local districts have been impacted in recent weeks.

Grand Island school officials said they are on alert following a threatening post on TikTok, though authorities say the threat isn’t credible.

