West Side Gunn’s Buffalo Kids store to open Saturday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Walden Galleria has a new store coming.

The lifestyle and clothing brand “Buffalo Kids” is opening its first-ever store this Saturday. Rapper and Buffalo native, Westside Gunn founded the store.



The store will be on the lower level of the mall near Starbucks. It will feature Buffalo Kids and Westside Gunn apparel and footwear along with his wrestling company’s clothing line.



It’ll also feature items from Griselda by Fashion Rebels. The store’s grand opening is this Saturday at 9 a.m.