Western New York courts to resume in-person proceedings July 6

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- The New York State Unified Court System announced Tuesday that courts in the Eighth Judicial District will resume in-person proceedings on Monday, July 6.

That includes courts in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties.

The types of matters to be heard in-person will include:

· Child support proceedings

· Child permanency hearings

· Plea and sentencing proceedings for defendants at liberty

· Preliminary hearings in criminal cases for defendants being held in jail on felony complaints

· Superior civil court appearances where at least one party is self-represented

· Arraignments of defendants issued desk appearance tickets

· A limited number of bench trials in civil and criminal matters

· Small claims filed prior to April 1, 2020

· Grand jury proceedings will commence on July 13, 2020

· Essential Family Court matters will continue to be heard in-person

Cases still virtually held include non-essential matters; criminal proceedings (except those above); juvenile delinquency proceedings; adoptions; eviction matters in which all parties are represented by counsel, mediation/alternative dispute resolution; and mental hygiene law proceedings pertaining to a hospitalized adult.

When an in-person proceeding involves an incarcerated person, they will also appear virtually unless otherwise ordered by the assigned judge.

“As we re-establish in-person courthouse operations across the State, we must continue to be mindful of all the public health best practices implemented throughout the court system in order to safely move forward,” Chief Judge DiFiore said.

For information and updates from the New York State Unified Court System on the coronavirus, please visit www.nycourts.gov or call 833-503-0447.