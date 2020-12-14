ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–New numbers from New York State show promising results for the region’s hospitalizations.
According to the state, the number of COVID patients in Western New York’s hospitals is down for the second day in a row.
The percentage of hospital beds available is holding steady at 26-percent. The Finger Lakes region which includes Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties is reporting a small dip in its hospitalizations.
The number of beds available there is at 25-percent.
LATEST:
- Western New York COVID hospitalizations down for second consecutive day
- Rally supporting COVID measures held outside Mark Ponocarz’s home
- Threats prompt Capitol complex closure ahead of electoral vote
- Tonawanda man runs lake to lake for charitable cause
- Kickline into the Christmas spirit with the virtual Radio City Rockettes