Western New York COVID hospitalizations down for second consecutive day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–New numbers from New York State show promising results for the region’s hospitalizations.


According to the state, the number of COVID patients in Western New York’s hospitals is down for the second day in a row.

The percentage of hospital beds available is holding steady at 26-percent. The Finger Lakes region which includes Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties is reporting a small dip in its hospitalizations.

The number of beds available there is at 25-percent.

LATEST:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss