Western New York daily positive COVID cases highest in state Friday

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York’s COVID- 19 problem continues according to the latest data from Albany.

According to the state, nearly six percent of coronavirus cases came back positive Friday, across the whole region. That is by far the highest in the state.

Inside the region’s three cluster zones, we are seeing mixed results. The current seven-day rolling averages in Erie County’s orange and Niagara County’s yellow zones are both down.

But the rolling average in Erie County’s yellow zone is up, nearly a whole point.

The data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,443 (+95)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 381
  • Hospital Counties – 50
  • Number ICU – 467 (+22)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 212 (+7)
  • Total Discharges – 83,031 (+265)
  • Deaths – 34
  • Total Deaths – 26,326

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYCURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
Capital Region2.2%1.9%2.4%2.36%
Central New York3.3%3.2%3.5%3.67%
Finger Lakes2.9%3.2%3.8%3.60%
Long Island3.1%2.9%2.9%3.11%
Mid-Hudson3.9%3.4%3.7%3.79%
Mohawk Valley2.2%2.3%3.3%2.49%
New York City2.4%2.4%2.6%2.54%
North Country1.3%1.6%2.2%1.79%
Southern Tier1.4%0.9%1.2%1.18%
Western New York4.1%4.1%5.7%4.99%

Of the 590,822 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany5,013107
Allegany80749
Broome4,792104
Cattaraugus84233
Cayuga69817
Chautauqua1,36211
Chemung2,57153
Chenango5519
Clinton4126
Columbia95218
Cortland87031
Delaware3003
Dutchess6,56976
Erie20,549446
Essex2466
Franklin2299
Fulton42913
Genesee73641
Greene62218
Hamilton361
Herkimer56412
Jefferson40731
Lewis30016
Livingston57728
Madison79519
Monroe12,092359
Montgomery37612
Nassau56,278403
Niagara3,08966
NYC292,8251,935
Oneida4,038142
Onondaga8,948213
Ontario1,07233
Orange15,799122
Orleans5544
Oswego1,16463
Otsego5058
Putnam2,35648
Rensselaer1,49445
Rockland20,511160
Saratoga1,87533
Schenectady2,06265
Schoharie1664
Schuyler2535
Seneca2408
St. Lawrence6589
Steuben1,52523
Suffolk55,808479
Sullivan2,06521
Tioga1,01315
Tompkins87628
Ulster3,00435
Warren5377
Washington4184
Wayne90143
Westchester46,469405
Wyoming39814
Yates2244

Friday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,326. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Broome1
Dutchess1
Erie9
Franklin1
Kings5
Livingston1
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Oneida1
Onondaga4
Orange1
Oswego1
Queens2
Rockland1
Steuben1
Ulster1
Westchester1

LATEST:

