Western New York daily positive COVID cases highest in state Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York’s COVID- 19 problem continues according to the latest data from Albany.

According to the state, nearly six percent of coronavirus cases came back positive Friday, across the whole region. That is by far the highest in the state.



Inside the region’s three cluster zones, we are seeing mixed results. The current seven-day rolling averages in Erie County’s orange and Niagara County’s yellow zones are both down.



But the rolling average in Erie County’s yellow zone is up, nearly a whole point.

The data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 2,443 (+95)

– 2,443 (+95) Patients Newly Admitted – 381

– 381 Hospital Counties – 50

– 50 Number ICU – 467 (+22)

– 467 (+22) Number ICU with Intubation – 212 (+7)

– 212 (+7) Total Discharges – 83,031 (+265)

– 83,031 (+265) Deaths – 34

– 34 Total Deaths – 26,326

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 2.2% 1.9% 2.4% 2.36% Central New York 3.3% 3.2% 3.5% 3.67% Finger Lakes 2.9% 3.2% 3.8% 3.60% Long Island 3.1% 2.9% 2.9% 3.11% Mid-Hudson 3.9% 3.4% 3.7% 3.79% Mohawk Valley 2.2% 2.3% 3.3% 2.49% New York City 2.4% 2.4% 2.6% 2.54% North Country 1.3% 1.6% 2.2% 1.79% Southern Tier 1.4% 0.9% 1.2% 1.18% Western New York 4.1% 4.1% 5.7% 4.99%

Of the 590,822 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,013 107 Allegany 807 49 Broome 4,792 104 Cattaraugus 842 33 Cayuga 698 17 Chautauqua 1,362 11 Chemung 2,571 53 Chenango 551 9 Clinton 412 6 Columbia 952 18 Cortland 870 31 Delaware 300 3 Dutchess 6,569 76 Erie 20,549 446 Essex 246 6 Franklin 229 9 Fulton 429 13 Genesee 736 41 Greene 622 18 Hamilton 36 1 Herkimer 564 12 Jefferson 407 31 Lewis 300 16 Livingston 577 28 Madison 795 19 Monroe 12,092 359 Montgomery 376 12 Nassau 56,278 403 Niagara 3,089 66 NYC 292,825 1,935 Oneida 4,038 142 Onondaga 8,948 213 Ontario 1,072 33 Orange 15,799 122 Orleans 554 4 Oswego 1,164 63 Otsego 505 8 Putnam 2,356 48 Rensselaer 1,494 45 Rockland 20,511 160 Saratoga 1,875 33 Schenectady 2,062 65 Schoharie 166 4 Schuyler 253 5 Seneca 240 8 St. Lawrence 658 9 Steuben 1,525 23 Suffolk 55,808 479 Sullivan 2,065 21 Tioga 1,013 15 Tompkins 876 28 Ulster 3,004 35 Warren 537 7 Washington 418 4 Wayne 901 43 Westchester 46,469 405 Wyoming 398 14 Yates 224 4

Friday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,326. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Allegany 1 Broome 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 9 Franklin 1 Kings 5 Livingston 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 4 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Queens 2 Rockland 1 Steuben 1 Ulster 1 Westchester 1

