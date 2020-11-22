Western New York daily positive COVID cases highest in state Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York’s COVID- 19 problem continues according to the latest data from Albany.
According to the state, nearly six percent of coronavirus cases came back positive Friday, across the whole region. That is by far the highest in the state.
Inside the region’s three cluster zones, we are seeing mixed results. The current seven-day rolling averages in Erie County’s orange and Niagara County’s yellow zones are both down.
But the rolling average in Erie County’s yellow zone is up, nearly a whole point.
The data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,443 (+95)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 381
- Hospital Counties – 50
- Number ICU – 467 (+22)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 212 (+7)
- Total Discharges – 83,031 (+265)
- Deaths – 34
- Total Deaths – 26,326
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|Capital Region
|2.2%
|1.9%
|2.4%
|2.36%
|Central New York
|3.3%
|3.2%
|3.5%
|3.67%
|Finger Lakes
|2.9%
|3.2%
|3.8%
|3.60%
|Long Island
|3.1%
|2.9%
|2.9%
|3.11%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.9%
|3.4%
|3.7%
|3.79%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.2%
|2.3%
|3.3%
|2.49%
|New York City
|2.4%
|2.4%
|2.6%
|2.54%
|North Country
|1.3%
|1.6%
|2.2%
|1.79%
|Southern Tier
|1.4%
|0.9%
|1.2%
|1.18%
|Western New York
|4.1%
|4.1%
|5.7%
|4.99%
Of the 590,822 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|5,013
|107
|Allegany
|807
|49
|Broome
|4,792
|104
|Cattaraugus
|842
|33
|Cayuga
|698
|17
|Chautauqua
|1,362
|11
|Chemung
|2,571
|53
|Chenango
|551
|9
|Clinton
|412
|6
|Columbia
|952
|18
|Cortland
|870
|31
|Delaware
|300
|3
|Dutchess
|6,569
|76
|Erie
|20,549
|446
|Essex
|246
|6
|Franklin
|229
|9
|Fulton
|429
|13
|Genesee
|736
|41
|Greene
|622
|18
|Hamilton
|36
|1
|Herkimer
|564
|12
|Jefferson
|407
|31
|Lewis
|300
|16
|Livingston
|577
|28
|Madison
|795
|19
|Monroe
|12,092
|359
|Montgomery
|376
|12
|Nassau
|56,278
|403
|Niagara
|3,089
|66
|NYC
|292,825
|1,935
|Oneida
|4,038
|142
|Onondaga
|8,948
|213
|Ontario
|1,072
|33
|Orange
|15,799
|122
|Orleans
|554
|4
|Oswego
|1,164
|63
|Otsego
|505
|8
|Putnam
|2,356
|48
|Rensselaer
|1,494
|45
|Rockland
|20,511
|160
|Saratoga
|1,875
|33
|Schenectady
|2,062
|65
|Schoharie
|166
|4
|Schuyler
|253
|5
|Seneca
|240
|8
|St. Lawrence
|658
|9
|Steuben
|1,525
|23
|Suffolk
|55,808
|479
|Sullivan
|2,065
|21
|Tioga
|1,013
|15
|Tompkins
|876
|28
|Ulster
|3,004
|35
|Warren
|537
|7
|Washington
|418
|4
|Wayne
|901
|43
|Westchester
|46,469
|405
|Wyoming
|398
|14
|Yates
|224
|4
Friday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,326. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Broome
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|9
|Franklin
|1
|Kings
|5
|Livingston
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|4
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|1
LATEST:
- With time to heal and a mask to hide under, more patients are looking for pandemic plastic surgery
- Couple uses Rubik’s Cubes to make artwork of famous faces
- Original Gerber baby celebrates 94th birthday
- Western New York daily positive COVID cases highest in state Friday
- Orchard Park gym owners push back against police, health department saying regulations are unjust