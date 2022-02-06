Western New York gym offers free self-defense training as domestic violence cases rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many women are taught generic safety tips from a young age. Warnings about running at night, and keeping your keys in your hand while walking through a parking lot, are echoed through teenage years and into adulthood.

But there’s more to it than just keeping pepper spray in your purse. Western New York Mixed Martial Arts & Fitness is making sure women know they have the power to protect themselves.

Every Sunday at 11 a.m., a free weekly self-defense class is taught for women of all ages and abilities. The owners of WNY MMA & Fitness say it’s important now more than ever with rates of domestic violence rising.

The National Commission on Covid-19 and Criminal Justice is reporting an 8.1% increase in domestic violence incidents after the March 2020 lockdown orders.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is the style of self-defense taught. Dusty Mueckle, the founder of the free class, says there are no age limitations with Jiu-Jitsu, and instructors go through the motions step by step.

“It’s a lot of techniques that aren’t based on strength or size. It’s more based on technique and leverage. Anybody can do it,” said Mueckle.

Registration is required to attend the class, but the Sunday morning session is free for all who stop by.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline phone number is 1-800-799-7233.