Western New York native and first-time race runner wins Buffalo Marathon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual 26.2-mile trek through the streets of Buffalo is a task one runner called ‘amazingly brutal.’

It’s a race that’s been a long time coming. After last year was canceled, and this year’s race postponed, runners were eager to hit the pavement.

After two and a half hours, Hamburg Native Peter Rindfuss was the first to cross the finish line. It was an extra special moment as he completed his first marathon ever. Rindfuss says he’s looking forward to racing again.

“Maybe Boston, or New York City down the road, but based on how I feel right now, that’s something I want to worry about later on,” he said.

Rochester native Emily Diehl finished second for the women, and only started training for the Buffalo Marathon during the pandemic.

“We’re blissfully ignorant because you go out and you’re used to running halves. I hit the wall at mile 18, and it was just a war of attrition,” said Diehl.

This is the 20th anniversary of the Buffalo Marathon. About 3,000 people took part, and more than $200,000 was raised for Kaleida Health to benefit cardiac programs.

