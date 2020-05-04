Western New York woman receives results of antibody test 11 days after she gave sample

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – When Kristin Cangialosi gave a sample for a statewide COVID-19 antibody survey on April 20th, she says she was told she would get the results in about three days. But that didn’t happen.

Last Friday, 11 days after she was tested, the results finally came in a text.

“I did receive the results that I tested negative for the antibodies,” Cangialosi told News 4.

The survey of 15,000 New Yorkers tells state health officials roughly what percentage of residents once had the coronavirus and now has the antibodies, although the World Health Organization has warned there is no evidence that such tests can prove someone is immune to the disease.

In the initial days of the survey, state health officials said results would be provided two-to-three days after testing. Throughout the course of the two-week survey, they explained they were working through the list to share results with participants.

On Monday, a New York State Department of Health spokesperson said all of the people sampled and tested who are able to be reached had been given their results by text or phone.

“To a point, (waiting) was just aggravating,” Cangialosi said. “But then to another point, they have never been through anything like this ever.”

On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 12.3 percent of those tested statewide had the antibodies. Six percent of Western New Yorkers surveyed tested positive. But not Cangialosi.

“I guess I was hoping to learn that I had the antibodies,” she said. “I’ve definitely been very cautious. I’m not getting very close to people. I’m doing my hand-washing. But I’m not one of those people that’s not going to leave my house.”

