ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $46 million investment for pavement improvement projects on the New York Sate Thruway in Erie and Genesee counties.

This project includes repaving more than 100 lane miles of the Thruway between exit 47, beyond exit 48A.

This project is expected to benefit more than 14.6 million motorists that travel this section of the Thruway each year.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll explained that the money for this project will come from toll fees.

“The Thruway Authority is continuously and strategically reinvesting toll dollars to enhance safety, reliability, and improve roads and bridges to create a modern transportation artery,” he said. “These two projects totaling $46 million are just a portion of the more than $397 million the Thruway will award for projects statewide this year alone.”

The work for this project is expected to be completed in 2023 and drivers may encounter lane shifts and closures during the construction.