BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA announced Friday that it will be temporarily suspending its at-home services in areas heavily affected by snow in Western New York.

AAA said the winter storm has become an emergency situation for motorists and is aware of dozens of people stranded in the vehicles, especially on Routes 400 and 219, and multiple stuck on roads in South Buffalo and the Southtowns.

A heavy lake-effect snow storm has impacted multiple areas across Western New York and is expected to last throughout the weekend.

The organization is working with Erie County Emergency Services to rescue stranded motorists as crews clear the roads.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a travel ban and State of Emergency Thursday evening. Several road closures have been announced as the snowfall continues.

AAA said that many of their trucks have been turned away by police to prevent further safety issues and gridlocks. AAA said that all stranded motorists should call 911 immediately and advises motorists to say in their vehicles.

AAA offices in Orchard Park, Amherst and KenTon will be closed Saturday, Nov. 19. Training programs in Amherst are canceled for the weekend.