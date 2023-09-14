SCIO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County resident is facing three counts each of sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

This past Saturday, New York State Police said they received a complaint about possible sexual abuse involving 21-year-old Carry D. Keyser.

An investigation ensued, and according to State police, the Scio resident was in close proximity to multiple children under the age of 10 for a length of time, during which he allegedly sexually abused them.

Keyser was taken into custody and arraigned in Town of Scio Court. A full stay-away order of protection was issued and Keyser was remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.