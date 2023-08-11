ANGELICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Angelica residents are facing accusations of child abuse.

New York State police arrested Ravyn, 26, and Tyler Cramer, 28, on Thursday. Ravyn was charged with two counts of assault (injuring a person less than 7-years-old) as well as a count of endangering the welfare of a child. Tyler was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The day before, State Troopers were looking into a possible child abuse incident in the village. Ravyn was accused of shoving two children’s’ faces in feces as a form of punishment, injuring them. Both children were treated at a nearby hospital and Child Protective Services was contacted.

After they were arrested, the Cramers were arraigned at the Town of Friendship Court. Both were released and are now scheduled to appear in court in September.