BELMONT, N.Y. (WIVB) — COVID-19 vaccine boosters are set to be offered in Allegany County starting later this week.

Clinics will be as follows:

NYSDOH at Cuba Cultural Center: September 22, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome.

ACDOH at Genesee Valley Central School: September 24, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Jones Memorial Hospital, Thursdays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Appointments required by calling 585-596-4114

For more information, call the Allegany County Department of Health office at 585-268-9250.