ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) — An Alfred State College student is in a coma and fighting for his life after college officials say he was attacked by four Elmira men just off campus on Oct. 15.

According to a gofundme set up by family friends and linked to by Alfred State College in a recent YouTube video, Derek Correa, a first-year student was put into a coma and sustained severe trauma after being attacked by four men.

The gofundme claims that Correa was attacked for no reason by the men as he was walking back to his dorm in the early morning of Oct. 15. The site claims that Correa is in the Intensive Care Unit in a coma with severe trauma to his face and brain.

The gofundme says that Derek’s family has been with him throughout his time in the hospital, but that meals, gas, lodging, medical bills, and other burdens will soon follow.

More than $33,000 has been raised in support of Derek and the family so far, after the creation of the donation site just four days ago on Oct. 19.

In the video put out by Alfred State College, President Steven Mauro said that the college is staying in touch with the family that the support of the college is with them, and that updates on Correa’s health will be updated on the gofundme.

President Mauro stood strong in saying that violence is never an appropriate response for anything for any reason and that those who conduct such behaviors will be held accountable.

Alfred State College confirmed that the four men did not go to school at the college and that all four, Moses N. Scharborough, 19, William J. Blye, 20, Jayson E. Lewis, 20, and Eric R. Plante, 19, were arrested, and charged with one count of gang assault in the first degree with more charges expected to come.