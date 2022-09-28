WHITESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local Girl Scout received a tremendous honor for helping save her sister’s life this past December.

The Girl Scout Troop of Whitesville in Allegany County shared photos of a Scout named Charlotte Bissett, who they say received the organization’s Medal of Honor.

The Girl Scout Troop provided a statement from Kayla Bissett, the children’s mother. In it, Bissett said 2-year-old Eleanor had a fever earlier in the day, and as a result, her mother-in-law gave her medicine.

Bissett said Eleanor seemed okay when she picked her up. After starting a bath for Eleanor and Charlotte, who is 8, Bissett went downstairs to make dinner. That’s when Charlotte called down, saying Eleanor looked like she was going to be sick, according to Bissett.

When the girls’ mother got back there, she says Charlotte was holding her younger sister up under the armpits, and that she was limp.

“So I took her to the toilet thinking she was going to be sick,” the statement from Bissett to the Girl Scout Troop said. “When I went to stand her at the toilet, I noticed she wasn’t putting weight on her legs.”

According to Bissett’s statement, Eleanor was unresponsive, so she called 911.

The Girl Scout Troop said Charlotte helped save her sister by pulling her out of the bath water and holding her up while yelling for help.

“Her sister has suffered from a seizure due to high fever and went under the water lifeless,” The Girl Scout Troop said.

Charlotte was honored for her heroics on Tuesday night.