FILLMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Fillmore man is facing multiple charges after, allegedly, forcibly restraining a person and causing the death of a dog, according to New York State Police.

On June 28, Troopers say they received a complaint of possible animal cruelty and determined, by investigation, that Jeremy Vankuren, 33, had people inside his County Route 33 home where he, allegedly, forcefully restrained a 28-year-old victim to a chair outside the residence. According to Troopers, the incident, allegedly, occurred on June 19.

Troopers say Vankuren, during that time, took his Pitbull and put it in a burning barrel in front of the victim, who, they say, was held against their will for multiple hours.

Following the execution of a search warrant at the residence, authorities say they located the burned, deceased dog and other items related to the incident.

Vankuren was arrested, on June 29, and faces the following charges:

Kidnapping in the second degree

Aggravated animal cruelty

Menacing in the third degree

Torturing/injuring failure to provide sustenance

Obstruction of governmental administration

He was arraigned at the Town of Hume Court and remanded to the Allegany County Jail for $20k cash and $40k bond. He is schedules to return to court on July 13.