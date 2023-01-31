ANGELICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people had to be hospitalized as the result of a crash on I-86 in Allegany County Monday night.

New York State Police responded to the scene near the Town of Angelica exit at 9 p.m. There, police say the driver of a westbound Kia Optima lost control and the vehicle spun multiple times.

Police say the vehicle struck the guard rails on both sides of I-86 before coming to a rest in the left lane. It was then struck by a westbound tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, but both people in the Kia had to be taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.