ANGELICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people had to be hospitalized as the result of a crash on I-86 in Allegany County Monday night.
New York State Police responded to the scene near the Town of Angelica exit at 9 p.m. There, police say the driver of a westbound Kia Optima lost control and the vehicle spun multiple times.
Police say the vehicle struck the guard rails on both sides of I-86 before coming to a rest in the left lane. It was then struck by a westbound tractor-trailer.
The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, but both people in the Kia had to be taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.