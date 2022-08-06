ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next month, the Olean Lions Club and Hamilton Court #2, Order of the Amaranth will hold the third annual Margaret A. Kenney Memorial Euchre Tournament to Fight Diabetes.

On September 24, the tournament will be held in Allegany in honor of Kenney, who was a member of the Lions Club and spent much of her life raising money for those in need.

The tournament will be held at Allegany American Legion Post #492 at 4350 State Road West, beginning at 12 p.m. Each player is asked to donate $10 to participate and lunch and door prizes are provided.

The event is limited to 100 players. To reserve your spot, call 716-560-5883.