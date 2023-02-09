TOWN OF ALMOND, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man is dead after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-86 in the Town of Almond collided with another on Wednesday night, New York State police announced.

Donald J. Rose, 62, of Angelica, N.Y. was killed when police say he drove a 2017 Dodge Ram eastbound in the westbound lane on I-86 and struck a 2021 Ford tractor-trailer head-on.

The operator of the Ford was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight for injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.