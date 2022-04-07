RICHBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — An investigation into a contractor who worked in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties, as well as northern Pennsylvania, has led to an arrest.

Richburg resident Jesse Smyers, 31, has been accused of scheming to defraud, grand larceny, issuing a bad check, and being a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania.

New York State police started investigating his business, Smyers Contracting, in January.

“Smyers collected over $200,000 in both money and supplies for jobs that he either never completed or completed so poorly that they had to be torn down and re-done by a separate contractor,” State police said.

In addition to this, police say he issued a number of bad checks with insufficient funds to lumber companies and other businesses.

After his arrest, Smyers was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He’s due back in court in June.

Anyone who hired Smyers as a contractor and feels they were scammed is encouraged to call police at (585) 344-6200.