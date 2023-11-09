CANEADEA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police are looking for help finding two dirt bikes that were stolen from an Allegany County marina.

In what was described as a burglary complaint, Troopers say the bikes were taken from R&K Marina sometime between Oct. 26 and Halloween. They were identified as the following:

a red, white and blue 2000 Yamaha YZF 426 with decals

a blue and white 2001 WR Yamaha 250F with a headlight and taillight

Anyone with information on these is asked to call State police at 585-344-6200 while referencing “SJS#11690934.”