WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Immaculate Conception School in Allegany County will close prior to the start of the 2023-24 academic year, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Tuesday.

The closure comes amid declining enrollment for the pre-k through sixth-grade school, which is located in Wellsville.

Immaculate Conception’s enrollment was 46 students for the 2022-23 academic year, and confirmed registration for the upcoming year was fewer than 20 students. The low enrollment numbers led to a recommendation by the school’s board of trustees to cease operations, which was accepted by Bishop Michael Fisher.

The school has been under the auspices of the Diocese of Buffalo since 2007. It was started more than 125 years ago under the direction of Immaculate Conception parish.

“One of the most challenging decisions to make as a bishop is to close a Catholic school,” Fisher said in a release. “This community has tried valiantly to sustain this longstanding school and the harsh recent economics, and the realities of the upcoming lack of enrollment, force us to make this unfortunate decision. We would like to commend the great support of Canonical Administrator Father Jim Hartwell and principal Caitilin Dewey, and also thank the Sisters of Mercy for their long history of involvement with the school.”