WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Troopers say they are investigating a two-vehicle collision that left one person dead and a teen seriously injured.

At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Troopers out of SP Amity say they responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 417 in Wellsville.

After an investigation, authorities say that a 2015 Nissan was traveling west bound when it crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Ford head-on.

According to authorities, the driver of the Ford, Courtney Clark, 32, of Emporium, Pennsylvania, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Joeie Greenman, 17, of Alma, who authorities say was operating the Nissan, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight with serious injuries.