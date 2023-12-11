WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police have made an arrest in the August 2022 arson that destroyed the Rare Breed Motorcycle Club clubhouse in Wellsville.

Wellsville police announced the arrest of John Ewert, 43, on felony charges of criminal mischief and arson. It’s unclear if Ewert had a connection to this building, which police say was a total loss. It was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Following the Wellsville man’s arraignment, he was released under pre-trial supervision and is due back in court on Jan. 16.