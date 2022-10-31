TOWN OF MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenage girl is dead as the result of a crash Saturday night in Cattaraugus County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Roszyk Hill near N. Sisson Road in the Town of Machias. According to them, the vehicle, which had seven teenage occupants, went off the road at a sharp intersection and hit a tree.

The 17-year-old victim, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others are hospitalized in critical condition and the remaining occupants received minor injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash is under investigation.