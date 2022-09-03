PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 417 in the Town of Portville.

Following investigation, it was determined a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man hit a Jeep that was legally parked on the side of the road. As a result of the crash, the Jeep was reportedly propelled across a lawn, where it struck and killed a 19-year-old man.

One or both vehicles also hit two female vicims — a 16-year old and an 18-year-old. The truck continued and hit a parked sedan before going across the lawn as well. The 18-year-old was taken to ECMC, where she has been listed as critical. The 16-year-old was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where she reportedly is being treated for multiple injuries.

Names have not been released at this time.

Information on charges has also not been made available, however, the Sheriff’s office suspects intoxicants. The investigation is ongoing.