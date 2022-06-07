SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people have been charged with assault after three others were stabbed this past Friday.

New York State police responded to Chaffee Hospital in Springville as three people there were being treated for non-life threatening stab wounds.

Troopers say the victims had been stabbed with a number of items, including beer bottles and a kitchen knife. They say the six of them worked on farm in Freedom, in Cattaraugus County.

As a result, David Del Carmen Ibarra, 21, Alberto Ibarra Del Carmen, 36, and Jose Del Carmen Ibarra, 25, were arrested, arraigned and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 bail.

State police say Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was contacted about the three suspects. According to Troopers, they were illegally in the United States.